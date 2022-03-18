PIC vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Matches 12 & 15

The 12th and 15th matches of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 will see the Brigade (BRI) taking on Pak I Care (PIC) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

The Brigade didn't have the best of starts to their ECL Championship Week, but they did fight back with two close wins. However, they face a strong Pak I Care side who have lost just one of their four games so far. With the likes of Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Babar in their ranks, Pak I Care will start as the clear favorites. But with the Brigade capable of springing an upset, a cracking game beckons at the Cartama Oval.

PIC vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andy Britton (c), Andy McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk) and Oisin Reynolds

PIC XI

Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Sikandar Ali, Abid Mahboob, Mohammad Yasin, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Mohtshim, Atif Muhammad and Adeel Shafqat

Match Details

PIC vs BRI, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Championship Week, Match 12 and 15

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 2:30 and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with 50 being a bare minimum in a five-over game. The pacers should get some swing early on, although a change of pace is the way to go as the match progresses. The spinners should also get some turn, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to remain the same during the course of the game.

Today’s PIC vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: Muhammad Ihsan didn't have the best of times in the group stage, but he did come up with handy knocks at the time of need. Apart from his explosive batting ability, Ihsan is one of the better keepers in the competition, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Adam McDaid: Adam McDaid was one of the Brigade's best batters, holding the fort in the middle order with useful knocks. Although McDaid isn't a big hitter of the ball, he makes up for it through his technique and range of shots.

All-rounder

Muhammad Kamran: Muhammad Kamran is perhaps the best bowler in the competition, with the left-armer capable of bowling at a very high pace. Apart from his impressive swing bowling ability, Kamran is more than capable of holding his own with the bat, making him a must-have in your PIC vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

David Barr: David Barr was the pick of the Brigade bowlers, picking up 13 wickets in nine ECL group stage matches. The Brigade pacer was brilliant in both the powerplay and death overs, with his variations being key. With the conditions suiting him, Barr is a good addition to your PIC vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PIC vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 619 points

Muhammad Babar (PIC) - 963 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) - 704 points

Important stats for PIC vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Graeme McCarter - 224 runs in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

Muhammad Kamran - 14 wickets in 10 ECL T10 2022 matches

David Barr - 13 wickets in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

PIC vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

PIC vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, S Ali, D Murdock, A McDaid, G McCarter, M Kamran, M Babar, I Hussain, A Muhammad, A Shafqat and D Barr

Captain: M Babar. Vice-captain: A McDaid.

PIC vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, S Ali, N Gray, A McDaid, G McCarter, M Kamran, M Babar, R MacBeth, A Muhammad, R Barr and D Barr.

Captain: G McCarter. Vice-captain: M Kamran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar