PIC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 12, 2021

Pak I Care will lock horns with Badalona Shaheen in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Friday.

Pak I Care have been in phenomenal form in the ECS T10 Barcelona, winning nine of their 10 league stage matches. They won their last match against Hira Sabadell by six wickets and will look to extend their winning run today.

Badalona Shaheen, on the other hand, won eight of their 10 league stage matches, finishing atop Group D. They head into today's ECS T10 Barcelona game on the back of a a 22-run victory over Falco.

An exciting ECS T10 Barcelona fixture between two top teams awaits us on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Pak I Care

Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Babar, Faizan Raja and Muhammad Kamran.

Badalona Shaheen

Dilawar Khan (C), Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain, Suleman Hassan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali (WK), Badar Iqbal, Mustafa Saleem, Shafeer Mohammad and Umair Javed.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad.

Badalona Shaheen

Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali (WK), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen, 2nd Semi-Final

Date & Time: 12th March 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult for the batsmen to score runs. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (PIC vs BSH)

PIC vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Bilawal Khan, Mohammad Yasin, Babar Khan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Saleem, Qasim Hussain, Atif Muhammad, Umair Ahmed, Dilawar Khan.

Captain: Hamza Saleem; Vice-captain: Muhammad Asim Butt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarmad Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Mohammad Yasin, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Shehroz Ahmed, Dilawar Khan, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal.

Captain: Shehroz Ahmed; Vice-captain: Dilawar Khan.