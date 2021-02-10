PIC vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 18 – Feb 11, 2021

In match number 18 of the Fancode European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Pak I Care square off against the City Lions. The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona will be the venue for this game.

Both of these teams have had contrasting starts to this tournament. Pak I Care played the first two games of Group B and won both of them comprehensively while batting first on both occasions and putting up big scores.

The Shehroz Ahmed-led side racked up scores of 142 and 125 in the two games and won by 56 and 24 runs respectively. There is no doubt that they will start this game as favourites as well.

Meanwhile, the City Lions have played just one game so far and suffered a loss against Barna Royals, in what was an underwhelming ECS Spain debut. They did bowl well and restricted the Barna Royals to 86/8 but fell 10 runs short in their chase and will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Squads to choose from

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif, Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas

City Lions: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs City Lions

Date: February 11th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has produced some really good pitches in this tournament so far. The bat hasn’t really dominated the ball as the average score batting first is around 100 and the bowlers have been in the game as well.

However, more teams have won while batting first and inviting the opposition to bowl may continue to be the trend for the captain who wins the toss.

ECS Spain 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIC vs CLI)

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care vs City Lions - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Asim Butt, Mohammad Yasin, Irfan Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Raja Sikandar, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Jafri, Innam Khan, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan Vice-captain: Raja Sikandar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Mohammad Yasin, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Shehroz Ahmed, Raja Sikandar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan Vice-captain: Muhammad Jafri