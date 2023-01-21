PIC vs EMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Final

The final of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Pigotts Crushers (PIC) squaring off against Empire Nation (EMN) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in Antigua on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs EMN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both the Crushers and Empire Nation have won their last five games. The Crushers will give it their all to win, but Empire Nation are expected to prevail.

PIC vs EMN Match Details

The final of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 21 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in Antigua at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PIC vs EMN, Final

Date and Time: January 21, 2023; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Pigotts Crushers and All Saints Pythons saw 154 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

PIC vs EMN Form Guide

PIC - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

EMN - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

PIC vs EMN Probable Playing XIs

PIC

No injury update

Elroy Francis jnr (C), Demari Benta, Tyree Moore, Jewel Andrew (wk), Essan Warner, Jason Rodney, Vishal Gobin, Jared Baptiste, Gershum Phillip, Korie Joseph, Kadeem Henry

EMN

No injury update

Kenrick Scott (C), Justin Athanaze, Tyrone Williams, Rasheed Henry, Jauri Edwards (wk), Mike France, Tanez Francis, Micah McKenzie, Tariq Benjamin, Javaughn James, Ajahrie Joseph

PIC vs EMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Edwards

Edwards is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Andrew is another good pick.

Batters

E Warner

E Warner and K Scott are the two best batter picks. D Benta played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Henry

Henry and T Williams are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Athanaze is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Gobin

The top bowler picks are A Joseph and V Gobin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Henry is another good pick.

PIC vs EMN match captain and vice-captain choices

T Williams

Williams bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has earned 401 points in the last five games.

K Scott

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Scott the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the lower-middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 254 points in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for PIC vs EMN, Final

K Scott

T Williams

E Warner

D Benta

K Henry

Pigotts Crushers vs Empire Nation Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pigotts Crushers vs Empire Nation Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Edwards, J Andrew

Batters: E Warner, K Scott, D Benta

All-rounders: J Athanaze, K Henry, T Williams

Bowlers: V Gobin, A Joseph, R Henry

Pigotts Crushers vs Empire Nation Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Andrew

Batters: E Warner, K Scott, D Benta

All-rounders: J Athanaze, K Henry, T Williams, E Francis

Bowlers: V Gobin, A Joseph, J Baptiste

