Pak I Care (PIC) will go up against Farmers (FAR) in the eighth match of Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday (March 21). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pak I Care won their last match against Hornchurch won by nine wickets and are sitting at the top of the points table. Farmers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last game against Sporting Alfas by 24 runs.

PIC vs FAR Match Details

The eighth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 21 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Tuesday (March 21). at 08:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs FAR, European Cricket League T10, Match 8

Date and Time: 21st March 2023, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

PIC vs FAR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is primarily batting-friendly. The pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score being 114.

PIC vs FAR Form Guide (European Cricket League T10)

PIC: W-L-W-W-W

FAR: L-W-W-W-L

PIC vs FAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

PIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PIC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Asjad Butt, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Mohtshim, Kamran Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Pradeep, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Ali Ahmed.

FAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FAR Probable Playing 11

Nicolaj Damgaard, Joel Dudley, Patrick Gouge, Oliver Hald, Stan Norman, Harry Jenkins, Rhys Palmer, Jack Kemp, James Perchard, Thomas Shenton, Toby Britton.

PIC vs FAR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Ihsan (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 200)

Ihsan has played just one match where he scored only four runs. He is a safe wicketkeeper and can help you fetch hefty points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Joel Dudley (8 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 177.77)

Dudley has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. He has amassed 160 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 177.77.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicolaj Damgaard (2 matches, 85 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 217.94 and Economy Rate: 9.25)

Nicolaj has smashed 85 runs while picking up three wickets in two matches. He can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Top Bowler Pick

Toby Britton (7 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.92)

Britton could be an important pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy of 7.92 in seven matches.

PIC vs FAR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nicolaj Damgaard

Nicolaj can contribute to the game’s results from both ends. He has smashed 85 runs while picking up three wickets in two matches.

Kamran Muhammad

Kamran has played just one game this season but has made his impact. He smashed a brilliant fifty and also picked up a wicket in the last game.

5 Must-pick players with stats for PIC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Paul Murray: 55 runs in 7 matches

Chris Sains: 85 runs in 7 matches

Adeel Malik: 220 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches

Gavin Griffiths: 6 wickets in 7 matches

George Hankins: 185 runs and 3 wickets

PIC vs FAR match expert tips

Nicolaj Damgaard could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PIC vs FAR match, click here!

PIC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

PIC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan.

Batters: Kamran Muhammad, Joel Dudley, Daniel Calle.

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Nicolaj Damgaard, Stan Norman.

Bowlers: Sikandar Ali, Oliver Hald, Rhys Palmer, Toby Britton.

PIC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

PIC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan.

Batters: Kamran Muhammad, Joel Dudley, Daniel Calle.

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Nicolaj Damgaard, Stan Norman, Atif Muhammad.

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Toby Britton, Shehroz Ahmed.

