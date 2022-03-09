PIC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 15

Pak I Care (PIC) will take on GEK Corfu (GEK) in Group E's 15th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday.

Pak I Care have been in stunning form in the ECL T10, winning all four of their matches so far. They have eight points to their name and are atop the standings. Meanwhile, GEK Corfu will be looking to end their league stage campaign with a win. With one win and two losses to their name, they are fourth in the points table.

PIC vs GEK Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Sikandar Ali, Sheroz Ahmed (c), Asad Abbas, Majid Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob

GEK XI

Spiros Bogdos, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Ari Karvelas, Arslan Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Aslam Mohammad (c), Asrar Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Ilias Bardis, Giorgos Nikitas (wk)

Match Details

PIC vs GEK, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Group E, Match 15

Date and Time: 9th March, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s PIC vs GEK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan could prove to be a wonderful wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 84 runs in four matches and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

M Babar could be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team, having scored 115 runs at an average of 38.33 in addition to scalping six wickets.

A Manousis has done a phenomenal job with the bat for GEK Corfu. He has amassed 74 runs at an average of close to 25 and a strike rate of 211.42.

All-rounder

M Kamran has been on fire with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5. He has also scored 28 runs and will be a great captaincy choice for your PIC vs GEK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

A Karvelas has scored 71 runs in three ECL T10 matches at a strike rate of 191.89 and also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran (PIC) – 435 points

M Babar (PIC) – 421 points

A Karvelas (GEK) – 294 points

S Ahmed (PIC) – 261 points

A Manousis (GEK) – 235 points

Important stats for PIC vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran: 28 runs and 10 wickets

M Babar: 115 runs and 6 wickets

A Karvelas: 71 runs and 4 wickets

A Manousis: 74 runs and 3 wickets

M Ihsan: 84 runs

PIC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, M Babar, A Manousis, A Mohammad, S Ali, M Kamran, S Ahmed, A Ahmed, A Karvelas, A Shafqat, G Galanis

Captain: M Kamran. Vice-captain: M Babar.

PIC vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, M Babar, A Manousis, A Mohammad, M Kamran, S Ahmed, A Ahmed, A Karvelas, A Shafqat, G Galanis, A Muhammad

Captain: A Karvelas. Vice-captain: A Manousis.

