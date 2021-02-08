PIC vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 7 – Feb 09, 2021

Day 2 of the 2021 edition of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain will see the start of Group B fixtures. Pak I Care take on Hira Sabadell in the seventh match of the tournament.

Pak I Care had a good time in 2020. In the November edition of the ECS Barcelona 2020, they ended up winning the tournament and also finished as runners-up in the ECS Barcelona Bash 2020. Their biggest strength has been the consistency and hence, they will look to kickstart 2021 on the same note. Pak I Care might well be the big favorites in Group B.

On the other hand, Hira Sabadell had a disappointing time in the ECS Barcelona 2020. They could gather just one win from seven games in the group stages and finished at the bottom of their group. Even though they will be the underdogs, Hira Sabadell will hope to put up a better show this time around.

Squads to choose from

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar (c), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad (c), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Babar (c), Sami Ullah, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Umair Ahmed

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Sharanjit Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell

Date: February 9th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been a solid one to bat on in the past. It is going to be no different this time around either. The batters will enjoy the ball coming on to the bat nicely. The bowlers might have little to play with. Thus, the par score batting first could well be around 110-115.

ECS Spain Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIC vs HIS)

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Bakhtair Khalid, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Muhammad Babar, Shehroz Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Anwar Ul Haq

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan Vice-captain: Bakhtair Khalid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Shanawar Shahzad, Muzbashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Harjot Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Jafri, Alumdar Hussain, Atif Muhammad, Sami Ullah, Ikram Ul Haq

Captain: Alumdar Hussain Vice-captain: Muzbashar Irshad