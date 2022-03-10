PIC vs HSBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Playoff 2

Pak I Care (PIC) will lock horns with HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) in Group E's second playoff of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Pak I Care finished atop the Group E points table, winning all five of their group stage matches. They defeated GEK Corfu by five runs in their last game. HBS Craeyenhout, on the other hand, managed to pick up three wins from their five group stage fixtures and finished second. They lost their last match to Punjab Lions Nicosia by 21 runs.

PIC vs HBSC Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Sikandar Ali, Aabid Mahboob, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas.

HBSC XI

Ferdi Vink (C), Tobias Visee, Martin Scholte (WK), Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Julian Van Den Raad, Manjinder Singh, Julian De Mey, Adal Ahmed, Stephan Vink, Benno Boddendik.

Match Details

PIC vs HBSC, ECL T10, Group E, Playoff 2

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have also managed to procure some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 96 runs.

Today’s PIC vs HBSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Thursday. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 300 in four ECL T10 matches.

Batters

Muhammad Babar: Babar has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Pak I Care this season. He has scored 115 runs in addition to taking six wickets in four outings.

Tayo Walbrugh: Walbrugh has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 116.41 in five outings. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh: Manjinder has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECL T10. He has scored 70 runs and picked up 10 wickets in five matches.

Shehroz Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 316.66 while also taking six wickets.

Bowlers

Julian De Mey: Julian has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muhammad Kamran: Kamran has picked up 10 wickets in four matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs HBSC Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh (HBSC) – 496 points

Muhammad Babar (PIC) – 445 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) – 435 points

Tobias Visee (HBSC) – 356 points

Julian De Mey (HBSC) – 331 points

Important Stats for PIC vs HBSC Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh: 70 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches; SR – 159.09 and ER – 6.00

Muhammad Babar: 115 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 250.00 and ER – 7.00

Muhammad Kamran: 28 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 127.27 and ER – 5.00

Tobias Visee: 209 runs in 5 matches; SR – 261.25

Julian De Mey: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER – 6.66

PIC vs HBSC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs HBSC Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Vise, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Babar, Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Adal Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Muhammad Kamran, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Manjinder Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Babar.

PIC vs HBSC Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Vise, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Babar, Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Adal Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Muhammad Kamran, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar