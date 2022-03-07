PIC vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 2

Pak I Care (PIC) will lock horns with Malo (MAL) in the second match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Pak I Care had to suffice for the runner-up tag in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, losing the final to Catalunya Tigers by six wickets. Malo, on the other hand, clinched the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 title by defeating Alvade CC by 10 wickets in the summit clash. Both teams will be hoping to start their ECS T10 campaign on a winning note.

PIC vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Majid Hanif, Hassan Ali.

MAL XI

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Muhammad Naveed.

Match Details

PIC vs MAL, Match 2, ECS T10

Date and Time: 7th March 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the bowlers, with the batters having to be wary of their shot selection on this ground. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 69 runs.

Today’s PIC vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Monday. He scored 325 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 244-plus in ECS T10 Barcelona 2021.

Batters

Muhammad Babar: Babar scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 226.82 while also picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 in just four ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 matches.

Amir Zaib: Zaib scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 156 and picked up 10 wickets in seven ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shehroz Ahmed: Ahmed was in brilliant form with both the bat the and ball in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, scoring 89 runs at a strike rate of 174.51. He also picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Syed Maisam: Maisam can provide you with some valuable points in the upcoming match. In the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, he scored 35 runs at a strike rate of close to 160 while also taking three wickets.

Bowlers

Adnan Gondal: Adnan picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 2/15, and also scored 136 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 222.95 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Atif Muhammad: Muhammad picked up six wickets in nine matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Ihsan (PIC)

Adnan Gondal (MAL)

Shehroz Ahmed (PIC)

Amir Zaib (MAL)

Muhammad Kamran (PIC)

Important Stats for PIC vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Ihsan: 325 runs in 11 matches; SR - 244.36

Adnan Gondal: 136 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 222.95 and ER - 7.25

Shehroz Ahmed: 89 runs and 14 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 174.51 and ER - 6.91

Amir Zaib: 78 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 156.00 and ER - 6.85

Muhammad Kamran: 81 runs and 8 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 144.64 and ER - 6.05

PIC vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Maisam, Aamer Ikram, Shehroz Ahmed, Adnan Gondal, Najam Shahzad, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Mian Shahid. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.

PIC vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Mian Shahid, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Maisam, Aamer Ikram, Shehroz Ahmed, Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Kamran. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar