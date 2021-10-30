PIC vs MIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 3

Pak I Care will take on Minhaj in the third match of the ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Saturday.

Pak I Care finished as champions of ECS Barcelona in 2020. They got the better of Catalunya CC by eight wickets in the final and are favorites to win this edition as well.

Minhaj, on the other hand, will be looking to build momentum with a win. This will be the second game of the day for both these sides. Minhaj will take on Sporting Alfas in the tournament opener while Pak I Care will face off against Costa del Sol in another match earlier.

PIC vs MIN Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Babar, Asad Abbas, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Sheroz Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Moazzam Rafique

MIN XI

Khizar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Usman Mushtaq, Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Yasin Javaid, M Sheraz Arshad

Match Details

PIC vs MIN, ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th October, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track has changed after the first few games and has become more favorable for the bowlers. They executed their plans well on Thursday and managed to keep a check on the flow of runs. That could prove to be the case in this game as well.

Today’s PIC vs MIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan finished as the top scorer in ECS Barcelona 2020 with 376 runs at an average of 75.2 and a strike rate of 264.78. He’s also decent behind the stumps.

Batters

J Iqbal is a proven run-scorer who is expected to take charge for Minhaj. He failed to make a mark in the first match and will be looking for a bigger knock in this game.

All-rounders

S Ali is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly decide a game for his team. He had a very successful ECS Barcelona 2020 campaign. Ali picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 and also scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 239.62.

In 11 matches, Sheroz Ahmed has collected 14 wickets. He’s a must-have for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Muhammad is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs MIN Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (PIC)

M Ihsan (PIC)

J Iqbal (MIN)

K Mehmood (MIN)

M Kamran (PIC)

Important stats for PIC vs MIN Dream11 prediction team

M Ihsan: 376 runs in ECS Barcelona 2020

S Ali: 127 runs and 13 wickets in ECS Barcelona 2020

M Kamran: 191 runs and 6 wickets in ECS Barcelona 2020

PIC vs MIN Dream11 Prediction Today

PIC vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, M Riaz, J Iqbal, M Babar, K Mehmood, S Ali, S Ahmed, M Kamran, A Shahzad, Y Javaid, A Muhammad

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: M Ihsan

PIC vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, K Ali, L Burns, M Babar, B A Pai, S Ali, K Nestor, M Nayak, A Shafqat, A Muhammad, M Nayak

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: J Iqbal, Vice-Captain: M Kamran

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava