PIC vs NAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uttarakhand Premier League T20, Match 5

The 5th match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will see the Pithoragarh Champs (PIC) squaring off against Nainital Ninjas (NAN) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in DehraDun on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs NAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pithoragarh Champs won their last match against Haridwar Heroes by 6 wickets. Nainital Ninjas, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Dehradun Dabangs by 43 runs.

Nainital Ninjas will give it their all to win the match, but the Pithoragarh Champs are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PIC vs NAN Match Details

The 5th match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will be played on June 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in DehraDun. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs NAN, Match 5

Date and Time: 25th June 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, DehraDun

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Haridwar Heroes and Dehradun Dabangs, where a total of 278 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

PIC vs NAN Form Guide

PIC - W

NAN - L

PIC vs NAN Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajan Kumar ©, Sunny Kashyap, Sameer Rai, Vijay Jethi, Rohit Danu, Tanush Gusain, Aditya Sethi, Vinay Kumar, Satyam Baliyan, Shivam Khurana (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Nitish Joshi

NAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Akash Madhwal ©, Manas Mehra, Priyanshu Khanduri, Pratik Pandey, Divyam Rawat, Devendra Bora, Shashank Krishnamurti, Saurabh Rawat (wk), Vinay S Bagari, Aryan Chaudhary, Himanshu Shelly, Ayush Devrani

PIC vs NAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Khurana

S Khurana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Rawat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Rawat

T Gusain and S Rawat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Jethi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Rawat

V Kumar and D Rawat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Bisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Madhwal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kashyap and A Madhwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sethi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIC vs NAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rawat

S Rawat will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 54 runs in the last match.

A Sethi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sethi as he will bowl crucial overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs NAN, Match 5

A Sethi

S Rawat

D Rawat

A Madhwal

S Khurana

Pithoragarh Champs vs Nainital Ninjas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pithoragarh Champs vs Nainital Ninjas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Khurana, P Pandey, S Rawat

Batters: T Gusain, V Jethi, S Rawat (c)

All-rounders: D Rawat, V Kumar

Bowlers: A Madhwal (vc), A Sethi, S Kashyap

Pithoragarh Champs vs Nainital Ninjas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Khurana, P Pandey, S Rawat

Batters: T Gusain, A Chaudhary, S Rawat (c)

All-rounders: D Rawat, V Kumar

Bowlers: A Madhwal, A Sethi (vc), S Kashyap

