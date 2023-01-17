PIC vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 29

The 29th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Pigotts Crushers (PIC) squaring off against the Pic Liberta Black Hawks (PLBH) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Pigotts Crushers have won two of their last three matches. The Pic Liberta Black Hawks, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

The Pigotts Crushers will give it their all to win the match, but the Pic Liberta Black Hawks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PIC vs PLBH Match Details

The 29th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 18 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs PLBH, Match 29

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Jennings Tigers and Combined Schools, where a total of 138 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

PIC vs PLBH Form Guide

PIC - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PLBH - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

PIC vs PLBH Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Elroy Francis jnr ©, Demari Benta, Tyree Moore, Kadeem Henry, Jason Rodney, Essan Warner, Gershum Phillip, Jewel Andrew (wk), Zaiem Scott, Vishal Gobin, Craig Rainford

PLBH Playing XI

No injury updates

Kadeem Phillip ©, Joshua Thomas (wk), Amahl Nathaniel, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Michael Greaves, Ephraim Pollard, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Miandre James, Elvis Weaver Jr

PIC vs PLBH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Thomas

J Thomas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Andrew is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Nathaniel

E Warner and A Nathaniel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Christian played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Henry

K Henry and K Phillip are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Francis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Gobin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Pollard and V Gobin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Spencer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIC vs PLBH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nathaniel

A Nathaniel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

V Gobin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Gobin as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs PLBH, Match 29

K Phillip

K Henry

V Gobin

A Nathaniel

J Thomas

Pigotts Crushers vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pigotts Crushers vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Thomas

Batters: A Nathaniel, E Warner, A Christian, D Benta

All-rounders: K Phillip, K Henry, E Francis

Bowlers: V Gobin, E Pollard, J Spencer

Pigotts Crushers vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Thomas

Batters: A Nathaniel, E Warner, A Christian, D Benta

All-rounders: K Phillip, K Henry

Bowlers: V Gobin, E Pollard, J Spencer, T Moore

