PIC vs PMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Qualifier 1

The Qualifier 1 of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) squaring off against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday (November 23). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs PMC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Royals have won nine of their 14 games, while Pak I Care have also won nine of their 14 matches. Pak I Care will look to win the game, but the Royals are expected to prevail.

PIC vs PMC Match Details

The Qualifier 1 of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 23 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PIC vs PMC, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: November 23, 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling contest could ensue. The last game here between Trinitat Royal Stars and Men In Blue CC saw 273 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

PIC vs PMC Form Guide

PIC - Won 9 of their last 14 games

PMC - Won 9 of their last 14 games

PIC vs PMC Probable Playing XIs

PIC

No injury updates

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed (c), Asjad Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Anas Khan, Muhammad Mohtshim, Atif Mohammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Sami Ullah, Imran Muhammad

PMC

No injury updates

Hamza Saleem Dar, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas ©, Hamayun Shafi, Khalid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Ameer Khan, Hamza Nisar, Jehanzaib Asghar

PIC vs PMC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan

M Ihsan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Shafi is another good pick.

Batters

A Abdullah

H Nisar and A Abdullah are the two best batter picks. A Butt played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar and M Kamran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ahmed is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Muhammad

The top bowler picks are A Raja and A Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Asghar is another good pick.

PIC vs PMC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Saleem Dar

Dar bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 981 points in 12 games.

M Kamran

As the pitch is a sporting one, you could make Kamran the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has registered 918 points in 12 games.

Five Must-Picks for PIC vs PMC, Qualifier 1

H Saleem Dar

A Abdullah

S Ahmed

M Ihsan

M Kamran

Pak I Care vs Pak Montcada Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is a sporting one, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak I Care vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan

Batters: H Nisar, A Abdullah, A Butt

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, M Armghan Khan, M Kamran, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Raja, J Asghar, A Muhammad

Pak I Care vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan

Batters: M Mohtshim, A Abdullah, A Butt

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, M Armghan Khan, M Kamran, S Ahmed

Bowlers: A Raja, A Ahmed, A Muhammad

Poll : 0 votes