PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Playoff 1

Pak I Care (PIC) will lock horns with Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) in Group E's first playoff of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Pak I Care finished atop the Group E points table, winning all five of their group stage matches. They defeated GEK Corfu by five runs in their last game. Punjab Lions Nicosia, on the other hand, managed to pick up three wins from their five group stage matches and finished third in the standings. They won their last game against HBS Craeyenhout by 21 runs.

PIC vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Sikandar Ali, Aabid Mahboob, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas.

PNL XI

Gurpartap Singh (C), Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder (WK), Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Neeraj Tiwari, Qasim Anwar, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma.

Match Details

PIC vs PNL, Group E, Playoff 1, ECL T10

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have also managed to procure some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 96 runs.

Today’s PIC vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Thursday. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 300 in four matches.

Batters

Muhammad Babar: Babar has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Pak I Care this season. He has scored 115 runs and also picked up six wickets in four outings.

Chamal Sadun: Although Sadun hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECL T10, he is a quality player who can't be overlooked.

All-rounders

Tejwinder Singh: Tejwinder has scored 100 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 200 while also taking seven wickets in five matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Shehroz Ahmed: Ahmed has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 316.66 and picking up six wickets.

Bowlers

Neeraj Tiwari: Tiwari has bowled exceptionally well in the ECL T10, picking up 12 wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muhammad Kamran: Kamran has picked up 10 wickets while also scoring 28 runs in four matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Tejwinder Singh (PNL) - 457 points

Neeraj Tiwari (PNL) - 452 points

Muhammad Babar (PIC) - 445 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) - 435 points

Gurapartap Singh (PNL) - 331 points

Important Stats for PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Tejwinder Singh: 100 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 6.22

Neeraj Tiwari: 21 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 72.41 and ER - 7.40

Muhammad Babar: 115 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 250.00 and ER - 7.00

Muhammad Kamran: 28 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 127.27 and ER - 5.00

Gurapartap Singh: 112 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 203.63 and ER - 8.40

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qasim Anwar, Muhammad Ihsan, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Gurpartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari.

Captain: Tejwinder Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Babar.

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Roman Mazumder, Gurpartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Tejwinder Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar