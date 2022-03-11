PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Qualifier 1

Pak I Care (PIC) will be up against Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) in Group E's first Qualifier of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Pak I Care have won both of their ECL T10 Super Three matches and are currently placed atop the standings. Punjab Lions Nicosia, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Super Three fixtures and are placed just below their opponents in the points table.

PIC vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Shehroz Ahmed (C), Majid Hanif, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Abid Mahboob, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Adeel Shafqat.

PNL XI

Gurpartap Singh (C), Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder (WK), Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Neeraj Tiwari, Qasim Anwar, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma.

Match Details

PIC vs PNL, ECL T10, Group E, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 11th March 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option as all of the last five matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 89 runs.

Today’s PIC vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan: Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 203-plus in seven ECL T10 matches.

Batters

Muhammad Babar: Babar has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Pak I Care. He has scored 174 runs and also picked up eight wickets in seven outings.

Chamal Sadun: Although Sadun hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECL T10, he is a quality player who can't be overlooked.

All-rounders

Tejwinder Singh: Tejwinder has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 164 runs at a strike rate of 205.00 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Shehroz Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 90 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 257.14 while also picking up seven wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Muhammad Kamran: Kamran has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.16 in six matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Neeraj Tiwari: Tiwari has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up 14 wickets, including his best figures of 3/11. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar (PIC) - 611 points

Tejwinder Singh (PNL) - 570 points

Neeraj Tiwari (PNL) - 568 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) - 526 points

Gurpartap Singh (PNL) - 435 points

Important Stats for PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar: 174 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 217.50 and ER - 6.30

Tejwinder Singh: 164 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 205.00 and ER - 7.00

Neeraj Tiwari: 51 runs and 14 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 89.47 and ER - 8.64

Muhammad Kamran: 40 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 142.85 and ER - 5.17

Gurapartap Singh: 124 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 190.76 and ER - 7.92

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Harvinder Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Tejwinder Singh.

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qasim Anwar, Muhammad Ihsan, Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Babar, Harvinder Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari.

Captain: Tejwinder Singh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Babar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar