PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Pak I Care will take on Punjab Lions Nicosia in the fourth match of Group E of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday.

It will be Pak 1 Care's second match. Their first match is against Malo in the opening contest of the day. Punjab Lions Nicosia will play a solitary tie here.

Both teams have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up.

PIC vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Kamran, Majib Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Hassan Ali, Adeel Shafqat

PNL XI

Qasim Anwar, Chamal Sadun, Vikram Verma, Mehran Khan, Roman Mazumder, Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari- I, Taranjit Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Rajwinder Singh Brar

Match Details

PIC vs PNL, European Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 7th March, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch promises to continue to be a batting paradise. High scores are a common affair on this ground where the ball skids and comes on to the bat smoothly. The side winning the toss could elect to bat first to post an imposing total.

Today’s PIC vs PNL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience and is quite capable with the bat in hand and behind the stumps. Ihsan scored 379 runs in 15 matches last season at an average of 31.58.

Batters

C Sadun is a wonderful batter who’d like to have a major impact on his team’s performances. He scored 201 runs in 10 innings in 2021 at an average of 50.25. He also picked up eight wickets last season.

M Khan is an aggressive hitter of the ball who’s known to have a strike rate of over 200. He scored 320 runs last season at an average of 64.

All-rounders

M Kamran is a great asset for his side and brings plenty of balance to the XI. He scored 199 runs last season and picked up 16 wickets as well. Kamran could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

L Singh usually gets his bowling plans on point. Singh will be looking forward to beginning the campaign with a top-notch performance.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran (PIC)

C Sadun (PNL)

M Khan (PNL)

M Ihsan (PIC)

G Singh (PNL)

Important stats for PIC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran: 199 runs and 16 wickets last season

C Sadun: 201 runs and 8 wickets last season

M Khan: 320 runs last season

M Ihsan: 379 runs last season

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, M Yasin, C Sadun, M Khan, M Kamran, G Singh, R Mazumder, A Muhammad, L Singh, R Singh Brar, T Singh

Captain: M Kamran, Vice-Captain: M Khan

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, M Babar, M Yasin, C Sadun, M Khan, M Kamran, G Singh, R Mazumder, A Muhammad, L Singh, T Singh

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: M Ihsan

