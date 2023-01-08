PIC vs POL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 7

The seventh game of the ABCA T10 Splash will see Pigotts Crushers (PIC) square off against Police (POL) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's on Sunday (January 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs POL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Police won their last game against Bolans Blasters by seven wickets. The Crushers, meanwhile, won their last outing against Rising Sun Spartans by six wickets. The Police will look to win the game, but the Crushers are expected to prevail.

PIC vs POL Match Details

The seventh game of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 8 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PIC vs POL, Match 7

Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling contest. The last game here between Combined Schools and All Saints Pythons saw 121 runs scored for the oss of six wickets.

PIC vs POL Form Guide

PIC - W

POL - W

PIC vs POL Probable Playing XIs

PIC

No injury update

Elroy Francis jnr (C), Demari Benta, Kadeem Henry, Tyree Moore, Jared Baptiste, Jason Rodney, Vishal Gobin, Jewel Andrew (wk), Craig Rainford, Essan Warner, Gershum Phillip

POL

No injury update

Derek Mourillon (c & wk), Lynton Africa, Damon Valentine, Lashorne Barnarde, Jeron Jones, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Tarick Prince, Malique Gerald, James Cornelius, Orandel Boston, Shavon Moore

PIC vs POL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Mourillon

Mourillon is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Andrew is another good pick.

Batters

E Warner

D Benta and Warner are the two best batter picks. S Moore played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Henry

L Africa and Henry are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Prince is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Baptiste

The top bowler picks are V Gobin and Baptiste. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Shadrach Jr is another good pick.

PIC vs POL match captain and vice-captain choices

K Henry

Henry bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He took two wickets in the last game.

E Warner

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Warner the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 25 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for PIC vs POL, Match 7

E Warner

J Baptiste

D Mourillon

L Africa

K Henry

Pigotts Crushers vs Police Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pigotts Crushers vs Police Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon, J Andrew

Batters: E Warner, D Benta, J Jones, S Moore

All-rounders: K Henry, L Africa

Bowlers: J Baptiste, V Gobin, V Shadrach

Pigotts Crushers vs Police Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Mourillon

Batters: E Warner, D Benta, S Moore

All-rounders: K Henry, L Africa, L Barnarde, T Prince

Bowlers: J Baptiste, V Gobin, V Shadrach

