PIC vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match -February 11th, 2021

Match 20 of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see two unbeaten teams clash at the Montjuic Olympic Ground. Both sides have had great starts to the tournament and would want to capitalize from here on.

The Pak I Care batsmen have been slogging hard in the ECS this season. Explosive opening partnerships between Muhammed Ihsan and Mohammed Yasin played a key role in guiding the team to two consecutive victories.

The Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, have a strong bowling unit, led by Aamir Shehzad. On the batting front, Prince Dhiman and Mohsin Ali have provided the team with outstanding knocks in the ECS.

With two evenly matched teams squaring off against each other, one can expect an exciting ECS contest on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Pak I Care: Mohammed Yasin, Muhammad Jari, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja. Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad. Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Ripoll Warriors: Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Manpreet Singh, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jagbeer Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Waqar Iqbal

Prediction Playing XI

Advertisement

Pak I Care: Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal and Aasad Abbas

Ripoll Warriors: Waqar Iqbal (c &wk), Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamri Shehzad, Imran Hussain, Nazim Muhammad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rane, Manprit Singh, Azhar Iqbal and Jugraj Singh.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors, Match 20

Date: 11th February, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The wicket looks suitable for batting and it is likely to assist the pacers more than the spinners. On the weather front, a bright and sunny day is on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PIC vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Yasin, Imran Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Umair Ahmed, Aamir Shehzad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Kamran, Deepak Rane, and Muhammad Jafri.

Captain: P Dhiman Vice-captain: M Ihsan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Waqar Iqbal, Aasad Abbas, Mohammad Yasin, Mohsin Ali, Umair Ahmed, Aamri Shehzad, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Azhar Iqbal.

Captain: A Shahzad Vice-captain: P Dhiman