PIC vs RSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Pigotts Crushers (PIC) squaring off against the Rising Sun Spartans (RSS) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's on Friday, January 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs RSS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic t10 league. The Rising Sun Spartans have various in-form and experienced players, whereas the Pigotts Crushers have a young squad.

The Rising Sun Spartans will give it their all to win the match, but the Pigotts Crushers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PIC vs RSS Match Details

The 2nd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 6 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs RSS, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

PIC vs RSS Form Guide

PIC - Will be playing their first match

RSS - Will be playing their first match

PIC vs RSS Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jewel Andrew (wk), Zaiem Scott, Kadeem Henry, Korie Joseph, Essan Warner, Vishal Gobin, Demari Benta, Stephan Matthew, Tyree Moore, Jason Rodney, Jared-Jno Baptiste

RSS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kemoy Hill (wk), Dillon Willis, Frankie Frank, Jahiem Norde, Shane Burton, Owen Graham, Richie Thomas, Oza Williams, Omaley Heyliger, Michael Harilall, Malinga Bruney

PIC vs RSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Hill

K Hill is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Andrew is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Henry

D Wills and K Henry are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Frank played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Warner

S Burton and E Warner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Graham is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Rainford

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Williams and C Rainford. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. O Heyliger is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIC vs RSS match captain and vice-captain choices

F Frank

F Frank will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

E Warner

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Warner as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 964 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs RSS, Match 2

F Frank

E Warner

O Graham

D Wills

K Henry

Pigotts Crushers vs Rising Sun Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pigotts Crushers vs Rising Sun Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Hill, J Andrew

Batters: F Frank, D Wills, K Henry

All-rounders: O Graham, E Warner, S Burton

Bowlers: C Rainford, D Williams, O Heyliger

Pigotts Crushers vs Rising Sun Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Hill

Batters: F Frank, D Wills, K Henry

All-rounders: V Gobin, E Warner, S Burton

Bowlers: C Rainford, D Williams, O Heyliger, T Moore

