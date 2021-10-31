PIC vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 Match 6

Pak I Care will take on Sporting Alfas in the sixth match of the ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Sunday.

Pak I Care’s first day in the tournament was a bit of a topsy-turvy one. They lost their opening match against Costa del Sol, but bounced back in their very next game against Minhaj on the same day.

Sporting Alfas, meanwhile, have also had a similar start to their campaign. They suffered an 80-run defeat against Minhaj, but went on to beat Costa del Sol in their very next game, also on the same day.

PIC vs SPA Probable Playing 11s Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Babar, Asad Abbas, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Sheroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Sikandar Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Abid Mahboob.

SPA XI

Phil Pennick (c), Rhys Fowler (wk), Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Darren Walker, Jamie Roper, Christian Munoz-Mills, Awais Ahmed, Tauqeer Hussain.

Match Details

Match: PIC vs SPA, ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 6.

Date and Time: 31st October, 2021; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante.

Pitch Report

So far, the track has favoured the batters. We’ve seen some high scores being registered, and the trend is likely to continue in this game too. Pacers might find some assistance towards the later stage of the game.

Today’s PIC vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan finished as the top scorer in ECS Barcelona 2020 with 376 runs at an average of 75.2 and a strike rate of 264.78. He’s also decent behind the stumps.

Batters

J Perman is a proven run-scorer, who got off to a brilliant star in this campaign. Against Costa del Sol, he scored 59 runs, and also picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

M Kamran is a fabulous all-rounder who can single-handedly turn around games for his team. In his previous match, he scored a 30-ball 55 to lead his team to victory. Kamran has also accounted for four wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.

Meanwhile, W Ashraf has done a more than decent job with the ball. He has picked up two wickets so far, and will look to add more to his tally in this game.

Bowlers

J Ahmad hasn’t been able to make much of an impact. He’s a talented wicket-taker, and is expected to come good soon.

Five best players to pick in PIC vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran (PIC) – 252 points

J Perman (SPA) – 181 points

M Ihsan (PIC) – 104 points

A Shafqat (PIC) – 92 points

C Munoz-Mills (SPA) – 78 points.

Key stats for PIC vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

M Kamran: 55 runs and 4 wickets

J Perman: 70 runs and 2 wickets

M Ihsan: 44 runs

A Shafqat: 2 wickets

C Munoz-Mills: 45 runs.

PIC vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

PIC vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, J Perman, C Munoz-Mills, M Babar, J Roper, M Kamran, W Ashraf, S Ali, A Shafqat, A Muhammad, J Ahmad.

Captain: M Kamran. Vice-Captain: J Perman.

PIC vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, J Perman, C Munoz-Mills, M Babar, M Kamran, W Ashraf, S Ali, A Shafqat, A Muhammad, J Ahmad, T Hussain.

Captain: M Ihsan. Vice-Captain: C Munoz-Mills.

