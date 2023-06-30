PIC vs TET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uttarakhand Premier League T20, Final

The final match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will see the Pithoragarh Champs (PIC) square off against Tehri Titans (TET) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Friday, June 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs TET Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pithoragarh Champs have won four of their last five matches. Tehri Titans, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

PIC vs TET Match Details

The final match of the Uttarakhand Premier League T20 will be played on June 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The game is set to take place at 6:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs TET, Final

Date and Time: June 30 2023, 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batters will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pithoragarh Champs and Udham Singh Nagar Tigers Inn, where a total of 326 runs were scored for a loss of 14 wickets.

PIC vs TET Form Guide

PIC - Won four of their last five matches

TET - Won three of their last four matches

PIC vs TET Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sunny Kashyap, Nitish Joshi, Rohit Danu, Mohd Asim, Tanush Gusain, Aditya Sethi, Abhishekh Raturi, Vinay Kumar, Satyam Baliyan, Jeevan Mehta, Shashwat Rawat ©, Shivam Khurana (wk)

TET Playing XI

No injury updates

Aditya Tare (c & wk), Vaibhav Bhatt, Akhil Rawat, Aayush Chamola, Harjeet Singh, Prashant Bhati, Sumit Juyal, Shiva Soni, Karn Kaushal, Vishal Dangwal, Aadarsh Yadav

PIC vs TET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh Rawat

A Singh Rawat is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Khurana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Juyal

T Gusain and S Juyal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Joshi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sethi

A Sethi and H Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rawat is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Bhati

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Asim and P Bhati. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kashyap is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIC vs TET match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sethi

A Sethi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 363 points in the last four matches.

S Rawat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Rawat as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 349 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs TET, Final

S Rawat

M Asim

S Juyal

P Joshi

A Sethi

Pithoragarh Champs vs Tehri Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pithoragarh Champs vs Tehri Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh Rawat

Batters: T Gusain, P Joshi, S Juyal

All-rounders: H Singh, S Rawat, A Sethi

Bowlers: M Asim, P Bhati, S Soni, S Kashyap

Pithoragarh Champs vs Tehri Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh Rawat

Batters: T Gusain, P Joshi, S Juyal, R Danu

All-rounders: H Singh, S Rawat, A Sethi

Bowlers: M Asim, P Bhati, S Soni

