PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 17

Pak I Care Badalona (PIC) will face Tunbridge Wells (TW) in the Championship Week's 17th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Pak I Care Badalona have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the standings. They won their last game against the Alby Zalmi CC by three runs. Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, are currently sitting atop the points table, winning three out of their four matches. They registered a 25-run victory over the Brigade in their last game.

PIC vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Sikandar Ali, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Asad Abbas, Abid Mahboob, Majid Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Mohtshim.

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Matt Barker, Christian Davis, Jonny Shepherdson, Ian McLean, Mark McLean, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

Match Details

PIC vs TW, Match 17, ECL T10

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in a five-over game at the venue being 65 runs.

Today’s PIC vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 325 runs at a strike rate of 237.22 in 12 outings. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sikandar Ali: Ali has amassed 72 runs while also scalping six wickets in 14 matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 333 runs in 12 matches. He also has three wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Muhammad Babar: Babar has scored 302 runs at a strike rate of 208.27, while also taking 16 wickets in 14 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped 15 wickets and scored 91 runs in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up 12 wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Friday.

Adeel Shafqat: Shafqat has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.80 in 13 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar (PIC) - 1115 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) - 805 points

Shehroz Ahmed (PIC) - 740 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 735 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 673 points

Important Stats for PIC vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar: 302 runs and 16 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 208.27 and ER – 7.36

Muhammad Kamran: 113 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 152.70 and ER - 5.55

Shehroz Ahmed: 133 runs and 14 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 172.72 and ER – 9.38

Alex Williams: 333 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 223.49 and ER - 8.20

Dave Smith: 91 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 189.58 and ER - 7.33

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Abid Mahboob, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Dave Smith, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Alex Williams.

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar