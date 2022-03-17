PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 3

Pak I Care Badalona (PIC) will lock horns with Tunbridge Wells (TW) in the Championship Week's third match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Pak I Care Badalona finished atop the Group E standings, having won all five of their games. They won their last match against the Punjab Lions Nicosia by 14 runs via the D/L method. Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, finished second in Group A, winning four out of their five matches. They defeated Dreux by 27 runs in their last outing.

PIC vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

PIC XI

Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Abid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Majid Hanif, Mohammad Yasin, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Adeel Shafqat.

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Mark McClean, Matt Barker, Viraj Bhatia, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Ian McLean, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

Match Details

PIC vs TW, Match 3, ECL T10

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. With this being a shortened five-over-a-side game, chasing should be the preferred option. Anything over the 50-run mark should be a good first-innings total.

Today’s PIC vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 210 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in eight outings and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid has scored 52 runs while also scalping six wickets in 10 matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer in the ECL T10 with 216 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Muhammad Babar: Babar has scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 204.00, while also taking 14 wickets in nine matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped nine wickets and scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up seven wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Wednesday.

Adeel Shafqat: Shafqat has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 9.60 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar (PIC) - 963 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC) - 704 points

Shehroz Ahmed (PIC) - 663 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 481 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 474 points

Important Stats for PIC vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Babar: 255 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 204.00 and ER – 6.27

Muhammad Kamran: 99 runs and 13 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 165.00 and ER - 7.84

Shehroz Ahmed: 113 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 194.82 and ER – 6.00

Alex Williams: 216 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 216.00 and ER - 7.75

Dave Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 191.17 and ER - 7.72

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Abid Mahboob, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Dave Smith, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Alex Williams.

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar