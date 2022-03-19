PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Qualifier 1

Pak I Care Badalona (PIC) will take on Tunbridge Wells (TW) in the Championship Week first Qualifier of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday.

Pak I Care Badalona and Tunbridge Wells are two of the most consistent sides in the Championship Week. While Pak I Care Badalona topped the points table with seven wins and a loss, Tunbridge Wells finished second with a win-loss record of 6-2.

PIC vs TW Probable Playing 11 today

Pak I Care Badalona: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sikandar Ali, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Hassan Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Kamran

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams (c), Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Dave Smith, Matt Barker, Hugo Williams, Christian Davis, Mark McLean, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (wk), Ian McLean

Match Details

PIC vs TW, Championship Week, Qualifier 1, ECL T10

Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture.

Today’s PIC vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams is currently the top run-scorer in the ECL T10 with 421 runs at a strike rate of 249.11. He has hit 48 sixes so far.

Batter

Alex Williams is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 390 runs at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 224.13.

All-rounders

Dave Smith has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of 7.41 in addition to scoring 140 runs.

Muhammad Babar has mustered 382 runs at a strike rate of 222.09 while also taking 19 wickets.

Bowler

Adeel Shafqat has chipped in nicely with the ball, claiming nine wickets as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Babar (PIC): 1347 points

Dave Smith (TW): 898 points

Muhammad Kamran (PIC): 880 points

Chris Williams (TW): 782 points

Alex Williams (TW): 770 points

Important stats for PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Babar: 382 runs & 19 wickets

Muhammad Kamran: 202 runs & 15 wickets

Dave Smith: 140 runs & 16 wickets

Chris Williams: 421 runs

Alex Williams: 390 runs & 3 wickets

PIC vs TW Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care Badalona vs Tunbridge Wells - European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Chris Williams, Mohammad Yasin, Alex Williams, Matt Barker, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar, Dave Smith, Adeel Shafqat, Hassan Ali, Michael Waller.

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Dave Smith.

Dream11 Team for Pak I Care Badalona vs Tunbridge Wells - European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Sikandar Ali, Alex Williams, Matt Barker, Christian Davis, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar, Dave Smith, Muhammad Mohtshim, Hassan Ali, Michael Waller

Captain: Chris Williams. Vice-captain: Muhammad Babar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar