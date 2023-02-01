PIR vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 25

The 25th match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see the Entainers (ETR) squaring off against the Pirates (PIR) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday, February 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pirates have won seven of their last twelve matches of the tournament. The Entainers, on the other hand, have won six of their last twelve matches.

The Entainers will give it their all to win the match but the Pirates are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ETR vs PIR Match Details

The 25th match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 1 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETR vs PIR, Match 25

Date and Time: 1st February 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers but batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pirates and Rugby CC, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ETR vs PIR Form Guide

ETR - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

PIR - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

ETR vs PIR Probable Playing XI

ETR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muaz Ahmad, Shafeer Mohammad (c), L Bruce, Andrew Cromb, Timothy Anderson, Myles Goodfellow (wk), Jack Horrocks, Scott Blake, Thomas Phillips, Charles Borastero, David Powers.

PIR Playing XI

No injury updates.

C Rocca (wk), L Burns (c), M Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, David Robson, Andrew Reyes, Suresh Nelakurthi, Jonathan West, Steven Gilbert, Robert Alexander, Julian Santos.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Burns

L Burns is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Grimes is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Hatchman

A Gianani and P Hatchman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Bruce played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Reyes

A Pai and A Reyes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Crichton is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Cunningham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Singh and R Cunningham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Whelan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ETR vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

G Crichton

G Crichton will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Crichton has earned 406 points in the last eleven matches of the tournament.

A Reyes

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Reyes as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 508 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ETR vs PIR, Match 25

A Reyes

G Crichton

A Pai

L Burns

P Hatchman

Entainers vs Pirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Entainers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Burns, R Grimes.

Batters: P Hatchman, L Bruce.

All-rounders: A Reyes, G Crichton, A Pai.

Bowlers: M Whelan, R Cunningham, H Singh, J Horrocks.

Entainers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Burns, R Grimes, C Rocca.

Batters: P Hatchman, L Bruce.

All-rounders: A Reyes, G Crichton, A Pai.

Bowlers: M Whelan, R Cunningham, M Garratt.

Poll : 0 votes