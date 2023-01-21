PIR vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 4

The fourth game of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see Entainers (ETR) square off against Pirates (PIR) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday (January 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season after a successful domestic tournament. The Entainers have various in-form players, whereas the Pirates have a young squad. The Pirates will look to win the game, but the Entainers are expected to prevail.

ETR vs PIR Match Details

The fourth game of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 22 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ETR vs PIR, Match 4

Date and Time: January 22, 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batter who're tactically talented should be able to score on the pitch. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Sloggers and Rugby CC saw 165 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

ETR vs PIR Form Guide

ETR - Will be playing their first match

PIR - Will be playing their first match

ETR vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

ETR

No injury update

Andrew Cromb (wk), Timothy Anderson, Charles Borastero, Louis Bruce, James Riley, Shafeer Mohammad, Egan Dantis, Balaji Avinash Pai, Amit Malhotra, Jack Horrocks, Tom Bedson

PIR

No injury update

Christian Rocca, Lorne Burns (wk), Jonathan West, Ryan Grimes, Robert Alexander, Keld Van Schreven, Nishant Joshi, Ashish Gianani, Richard Cunningham, Julian Santos, Paul Grant

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Burns

Burns is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Cromb is another good pick.

Batters

M Goodfellow

T Phillips and Goodfellow are the two best batter picks. L Bruce played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Reyes

A Pai and Reyes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Faizan is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Bedson

The top bowler picks are T Bedson and R Cunningham. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Ahmed is another good pick.

ETR vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

T Phillips

Phillips bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role.

A Reyes

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Reyes, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for ETR vs PIR, Match 4

T Phillips

M Goodfellow

A Reyes

L Bruce

T Bedson

Entainers vs Pirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Entainers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Burns

Batters: T Phillips, M Goodfellow, L Bruce

All-rounders: A Reyes, S Gonzalez, M Faizan, A Pai, K Nestor

Bowlers: M Ahmed, T Bedson

Entainers vs Pirates Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Burns

Batters: T Phillips, M Goodfellow

All-rounders: A Reyes, S Gonzalez, M Faizan, A Pai, K Nestor

Bowlers: M Ahmed, T Bedson, R Cunningham

