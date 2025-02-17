PK-A vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Practice Champions Cup OD 2025, 4th ODI

The 4th ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will see Pakistan A (PK-A) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, February 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-A vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This will be the only practice match for both the teams. Pakistan A will look to test their batters before the tournament starts as their bowling has proved itself multiple times.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will focus on improving their all aspects. They might only use their playing XI to get them ready for the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 39 ODI matches. Bangladesh have won only 5 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 34 matches.

PK-A vs BAN Match Details

The 4th ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will be played on February 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-A vs BAN, 4th ODI Match

Date and Time: 17th February 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy in Dubai is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs.

PK-A vs BAN Form Guide

PK-A - L W L

BAN - L L L

PK-A vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Haris ©, Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usama Mir

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

PK-A vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the middle order and is in great form. Mushfiqur Rahim is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Sahibzada Farhan and Najmul Hossain Shanto are the two best batters for today's Dream11 team. Shanto is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. Tawhid Hridoy is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Aamir Jamal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Miraz will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Mohammad Mahmudullah is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Usama Mir and Taskin Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Taskin Ahmed is in good form. He can once again perform well at this venue. Mustafizur Rahman is another good bowler for today's match.

PK-A vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another crucial pick from the Bangladesh squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for PK-A vs BAN, 4th ODI Match

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mohammad Mahmudullah

Aamir Jamal

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim, M Haris

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, S Farhan, T Hridoy

All-rounders: M Mahmudullah, A Jamal, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: T Ahmed, U Mir, M Rahman

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, S Farhan, T Hasan

All-rounders: M Mahmudullah, A Jamal, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: T Ahmed, U Mir, M Rahman, M Wasim

