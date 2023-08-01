PK-A vs MRA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s CDU Men's Top End T20 Series match – August 1, 2023

The fifth game of the 2023 CDU Men's Top End T20 Series between Pakistan A (PK-A) and Melbourne Renegades Academy (MRA) will take place on Tuesday, August 1. The clash is scheduled to take place at TIO Stadium in Darwin.

Melbourne Renegades Academy are looking forward to playing their first game of the tournament, whereas for Pakistan A, this will be their third game. Pakistan Shaheens or A team and Papua New Guinea are the two overseas teams set to participate in the upcoming T20 tournament.

As per the CDU Men’s Top End T20 Series 2023 schedule, each team will play the other sides once in a round-robin format. The top two teams in the standings after all the league matches will qualify for the final.

With not much time remaining, here is a quick rundown of the top 3 players you could choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your PK-A vs MRA Dream11 match.

#3 Rohail Nazir (PK-A) - 8.5 credits

Image Credit:- Cricket Pakistan

Rohail Nazir is a young promising wicketkeeper-batter who has amassed quite a few runs in the limited-overs format. He currently holds the best individual score of 56* and has smashed 65 fours and 16 sixes in this format. Besides, the 21-year-old is quite sharp behind the stumps, with 33 catches and eight stumpings to his name.

Nazir has the ability to upskill as a professional cricketer. He is someone worth featuring in your PK-A vs MRA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Will Sutherland (MRA) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Sporting News

The tall fast bowling all-rounder can wreak a lot of havoc with the ball and at the same time play some lusty cameos down the order. He has picked up 20 wickets in this format at a commendable strike rate of 29.4, including his best figures of 3/20. Besides, Sutherland has an impressive strike rate of just a shade under 130 with 18 sixes and as many fours to his name.

Will Sutherland is surely one of the most promising candidates who can feature in your PK-A vs MRA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Mackenzie Harvey (MRA) - 8 credits

Image Credit:- Sportskeeda

Mackenzie Harvey is a highly compact top-order batter who was last seen in action in the augural edition of the Major League Cricket, playing for San Francisco. He averages 22.03 with the bat with a top score of 71* in the shortest format of the game. In addition, his strike rate hovers around 120, and has smashed 55 fours and 18 sixes.

Harvey has the hunger to deliver at the highest level. Considering his robust batting abilities, he should feature in your PK-A vs MRA Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's PK-A vs MRA Dream11 Contest? Mackenzie Harvey Will Sutherland 0 votes