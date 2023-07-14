PK-A vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 14, 2023

The fourth match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan A and Nepal will be played at Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, July 14. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST.

Pakistan A boast some prominent players like Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Harris, Omair Yusuf, and Shahnawaz Dahani who have been doing pretty well recently. On the other hand, Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, have the likes of Gulsan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, and Kishore Mahato on their roaster.

On that note, here are three players you can consider as your captain or vice-captain when selecting your fantasy teams for the PK-A vs NEP Dream11 match.

#3 Kamran Ghulam (PK-A) - 9.0 credits

Kamran Ghulam, a talented middle-order batter and orthodox bowler, has been in fine form in the recent List A matches against Zimbabwe Select in May. He scored 192 runs in six unofficial ODI matches, including two 50-plus scores and one 40-plus knock.

Furthermore, Kamran has claimed 60 wickets in 68 List A matches, along with a formidable batting average of 43.14. Given his outstanding all-round abilities, Kamran Ghulam is undoubtedly a potential game-changer for your PK-A vs NEP Dream11 team.

#2 Mubashir Khan (PK-A) - 8.5 credits

Mubashir Khan is another important all-rounder from Pakistan A who has been in terrific form recently. He was also part of Pakistan Shaheen's squad on the Zimbabwe tour. Mubashir showcased his batting prowess by smashing a total of 238 runs in five matches, maintaining a reliable average of 47.60.

He emerged as one of the top three run-getters. With such remarkable performances, Mubashir Khan will be aiming to replicate his success in the upcoming PK-A vs NEP Dream11 match as well.

#1 Gulsan Jha (NEP) - 9.0 credits

Gulsan Jha is a Nepalese all-rounder who displayed his notable all-round performances in the CWC Qualifiers 2023. He was the most consistent performer of Nepal having bagged eight wickets in six matches. He also contributed a total of 132 runs with the bat with an unbeaten half-century.

Given his recent form in the ODIs, he will be a wise option for your PK-A vs NEP Dream11 teams.

