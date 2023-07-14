PK-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 4

Pakistan A (PK-A) will be taking on Nepal (NEP) in the 4th Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Sri Lanka on Friday, July 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PK-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. Pakistan A and Nepal will look to start off on a positive note, as a defeat will jeopardise their run to the next round. There are only three games available in the group stage.

The other two teams in the group are India-A and UAE-A, so it will be a tough job for the team that loses the game.

PK-A vs NEP Match Details

The fourth Match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 14 at the Colombo Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-A vs NEP, Match 4, ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Friday; 10.00 am IST.

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Sri Lanka

PK-A vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

PK-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PK-A Probable Playing XIs

Mohammad Haris (wk), O Bin Yousuf, S Farhan, S Ayub, M Khan, K Ghulam, Q Akram, M Wasim, S Dahani, Arshad Iqbal, and Amad Butt.

NEP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEP Probable Playing XI

Asif Seikh (wk), R Kumar Paudel, K Bhurtel, B Sharki, K Malla, G Jha, P Sarraf, K Mahato, S Kami, L Rajbanshi, and Surya Tamang.

PK-A vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - M Haris

M Haris is an attacking top-order batter who will look to give a quickfire start to the team. Haris might turn out to be a differential pick in this match.

Batter - Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is probably the most talented batter in this Pakistan-A team. He will be a crucial pick as it is expected that Ayub will score big.

All-rounders - Gulshan Jha

Gulshan Jha played a very important role for his team in the recently concluded ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Though the collective team effort from Nepal was not enough to see them at the business end of the tournament, Jha was doing a great job for the team with the ball in hand.

Bowler - Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani will be causing problems for the Nepal batter with his pace and accuracy. It is expected that Dahani will have a good number of wickets under his belt and hence will be a very good pick for the match.

PK-A vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is a really talented batter and will be one of the players to watch out for in this tournament. Ayub will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani will be a real threat to the Nepal batters. His pace and accuracy will test the Nepal batters and that makes him a rather safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for PK-A vs NEP, Match 4

Saim Ayub

M Haris

S Dahani

Gulash Jha

K Malla

PK-A vs NEP Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Colombo Cricket Colombo will be favourable for the team batting first. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a big role in the match. Top-order batters and spin bowlers will be the prime picks for the match. However, the opening bowlers of the Pakistan A team might be the differential picks for the match.

PK-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, Saim Ayub (c)

All-rounders: K Ghulam, K Malla, M Khan, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, M Wasim, S Dahani (vc)

PK-A vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: M Haris (c)

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: K Ghulam, K Malla, M Khan, Gulshan Jha (vc)

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, M Wasim, S Dahani

