PK-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Practice Champions Cup OD 2025, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will see Pakistan A (PK-A) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, February 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This will be the only practice match for both teams. Pakistan A will look to test their batters ahead of the tournament, with the presence of talented bowling unit. South Africa, on the other hand, will focus on complete practice of the squad. They are likely to play their best XI to get ready for the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 87 ODI matches. South Africa have won 52 matches, while Pakistan A managed to win 34 matches. One match ended in no result.

PK-A vs SA Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will be played on February 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-A vs SA, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 17th February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs.

The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan, where a total of 485 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PK-A vs SA Form Guide

PK-A - L W L

SA - L L L

PK-A vs SA Probable Playing XI

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Huraira ©, Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

PK-A vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the middle order and is in great form. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Temba Bavuma

Imam ul Haq and Temba Bavuma are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Bavuma is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. David Miller is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Jansen will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Amad Butt is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Khurram Shehzad and Kagiso Rabada. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch.

Rabada is in good form and once again perform well at this venue. Keshav Maharaj is another good bowler for today's match.

PK-A vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is the most crucial pick from South Africa as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is another crucial pick from the South Africa squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will bat in the upper-middle order and smash a lot of runs with boundaries.

5 Must-Picks for PK-A vs SA, 3rd ODI Match

Heinrich Klaasen

Marco Jansen

Aiden Markram

Temba Bavuma

Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan A vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan A vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: D Miller, T Bavuma, M Huraira, I ul Haq

All-rounders: M Jansen, A Markram, A Butt

Bowlers: K Shehzad, K Maharaj, K Rabada

Pakistan A vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: D Miller, K Shehzad, M Huraira, I ul Haq, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: M Jansen, A Markram, A Butt

Bowlers: L Ngidi, K Rabada

