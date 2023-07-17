PK-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 7

The seventh match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Pakistan A (PK-A) squaring off against United Arab Emirates A (UAE-A) at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Monday, July 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan A won their last match against Nepal A by four wickets. United Arab Emirates A, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against India A by eight wickets.

United Arab Emirates A will give it their all, but Pakistan A are expected to win this encounter.

PK-A vs UAE-A Match Details

The seventh match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 17 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-A vs UAE-A, Match 7

Date and Time: 17th July 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A, where a total of 493 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

PK-A vs UAE-A Form Guide

PK-A - W

UAE-A - L

PK-A vs UAE-A Probable Playing XIs

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Haseebullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Amad-Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim

UAE-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansh Tandon (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Ethan Dsouza, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Fahad Nawaz, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah

PK-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Haris

M Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. A Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ayub

T Tahir and S Ayub are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. O Bin Yousuf played exceptionally well in the last series, making him another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

All-rounders

A Naseer

A Naseer and M Khan are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and are likely to complete their quota of overs. K Ghulam is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Wasim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 match are S Dahani and M Wasim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are likely to bowl in the death overs. M Faraazuddin is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

PK-A vs UAE-A match captain and vice-captain choices

M Wasim

M Wasim will bowl in the death overs in this match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He took four wickets in the last match.

S Dahani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, S Dahani is a good option as vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of your Grand League teams. He took five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PK-A vs UAE-A, Match 7

M Wasim

S Dagani

S Ayub

T Tahir

M Haris

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three players who will bat high up the order and bowl most of their overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a smart way to gain maximum points and win Grand Leagues.

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: S Ayub, T Tahir, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: M Khan, A Naseer, K Ghulam

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Dahani, M Faraazuddin, M Jawad Ullah

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: S Ayub, T Tahir

All-rounders: M Khan, A Naseer, K Ghulam

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Dahani, M Faraazuddin, M Jawad Ullah, M Mumtaz