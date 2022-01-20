PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 18

Pakistan U19 will take on Afghanistan U19 in the 18th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Afghanistan are currently top of Group C after thrashing Papua New Guinea by 135 runs in their campaign opener. Their bowlers did a fine job, bowling out the opposition for just 65 runs.

Pakistan also secured an emphatic win over Zimbabwe in their first match. Haseebullah Khan led the way with the bat while Awais Ali shone with the ball to complete an all-round display.

Pakistan are second in the group and will be aiming for the top spot here with a win against Afghanistan.

PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-U19 XI

Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (C), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

AF-U19 XI

Suliman Safi (C), Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Khaiber Wali, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Naveed Zadran, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad

Match Details

PK-U19 vs AF-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 18

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly. There could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah is a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. He smacked 135 runs off 155 balls and proved to be the star of the show for Pakistan U19 in the last game.

Considering the form he’s in, it would be a wise choice to have him as the captain of your Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

I Khan Niazi also did well and showed grit and determination with his innings while also timing it at a gradual pace. Niazi finished with 75 runs off 73 deliveries.

All-rounders

N Zadran is a great all-rounder who will be looking to have a major impact on the game here. He picked up two wickets in the last game and is also a budget pick at eight credit points.

Bowlers

A Ali was on fire with the ball and wreaked havoc against Zimbabwe in the previous match. He finished with six wickets and had an economy rate of 6.46.

Top 5 best players to pick in PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Haseebullah (PK-U19) – 193 points

A Ali (PK-U19) – 182 points

I Khan-Niazi (PK-U19) – 101 points

I Naveed (AF-U19) – 97 points

Z Zameer (PK-U19) – 95 points

Important stats for PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Haseebullah: 135 runs

A Ali: 6 wickets

I Khan-Niazi: 75 runs

I Naveed: 3 wickets

Z Zameer: 21 runs and 2 wickets

PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, I Khan-Niazi, S Safi, M Shehzad, N Zadran, I Ahmadzai, A Khan, A Ali, I Naveed, Z Zameer, N Ahmad

Captain: Haseebullah, Vice-Captain: A Ali

PK-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, I Khan-Niazi, S Safi, M Shehzad, N Zadran, I Ahmadzai, N Khan, A Ali, I Naveed, Z Zameer, N Ahmad

Captain: Z Zameer, Vice-Captain: I Khan-Niazi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar