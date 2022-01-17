PK-U19 vs ZM-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has Pakistan U-19 (PK-U19) taking on Zimbabwe U19 (ZIM-U19) at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin on Monday.

Pakistan are set to start their campaign amid high expectations and rightly so. They are among the favorites to go all the way, given the depth and balance in their squad. Led by Qasim Akram, Pakistan will be keen to start their World Cup journey with a win over Zimbabwe, who come into the game on the back of a win against Papua New Guinea. Although the likes of David Bennett and Emmanuel Bawa are in decent form, Zimbabwe will start as the underdogs. With both teams targeting full points, a riveting contest beckons in Diego Martin.

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-U19 XI

Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Ahmad Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Arham Nawab, Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali

ZIM-U19 XI

Panashe Taruvinga (wk), Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Tashinga Makoni, Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Victor Chirwa, Tendekai Mataranyika and Matthew Schonken

Match Details

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19, U19 World Cup 2022 Match 10

Date and Time: 17th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the venue in the U19 World Cup, a decent batting track is expected at the Diego Martin Sports Complex. However, the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Although there shouldn't be much turn on offer for the spinners, variations in pace could do the trick for them. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being a good total on this ground.

Today’s PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah: Haseebullah is one of the most explosive batters in the competition, capable of taking on both the pacers and spinners. The Pakistan wicketkeeper also adds value with the gloves, making him a fine addition to your PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Emmanuel Bawa: Emmanuel Bawa was at his best in the previous game, scoring a sparkling hundred against Papua New Guinea. Apart from his obvious form, Bawa is known for playing big knocks, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Qasim Akram: Pakistan captain Qasim Akram is a must-have in your PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 fantasy team and for good reason. Akram is bound to have a say with both bat and ball. With the conditions also suiting his skill-set, you wouldn't want to leave him out of your fantasy team.

Bowler

Zeeshan Zameer: Zeeshan Zameer is perhaps Pakistan's best bowler with his numbers in the recently-concluded Asia Cup speaking for themselves. Apart from his brilliant swing-bowling ability, Zameer has the knack for picking up wickets in the death as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Emmanuel Bawa (ZIM-U19)

Qasim Akram (PK-U19)

Zeeshan Zameer (PK-U19)

Important stats for PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Shehzad - 140 runs in 4 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 35.00

Zeeshan Zameer - 11 wickets in 3 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 9.45

Emmanuel Bawa - 100(95) vs PNG U-19 in previous U-19 WC 2022 game

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, M Shehzad, S Saul, E Bawa, Q Akram, M Sadaqat, B Bennett, Z Zameer, A Ali, V Chirwa and C Mitchell

Captain: M Sadaqat. Vice-captain: Z Zameer.

PK-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, M Shehzad, T Makoni, E Bawa, Q Akram, M Sadaqat, D Bennett, Z Zameer, A Nawab, V Chirwa and C Mitchell

Captain: M Sadaqat. Vice-captain: E Bawa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar