PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI Match

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the final match of the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (November 9). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 and will look to complete a clean sweep over Ireland, who have yet to perform as a unit.

After being asked to bowl first in their last face-off, they restricted Ireland to 194 runs and chased down the target in 33 overs, losing just one wicket. Sidra Ameen is having a fantastic tournament with the bat for Pakistan, leading the side from the front. The team will look to her to provide them with a strong start once more.

PK-W vs IR-W, Match Details

The third match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be played on November 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs IR-W

Date & Time: November 9, 2022, 10:30 am IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PK-W vs IR-W, Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch has favored batters over bowlers in recent games. There will also be bounce and movement on offer for the pacers. Spinners will prove to be effective in the middle overs of the game.

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Ireland Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray. Jane Maguire

Today’s PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali

Muneeba is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. She has scored 134 runs at an average of 67.00 in two games, making her an excellent choice for your PK-W vs IR-XI Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Sidra Ameen (117 runs & one wicket in two matches, SR: 81.82)

Ameen has been an effective batter in the format and doesn't need any introduction given her current form. She has scored 267 runs at an excellent average of 267.00 in two games and is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (Three wickets in two matches, Average: 22.00)

Nida Dar is a top all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. She has picked up three wickets at an average of 22.00 in two games. That makes her a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fatima Sana (Four wickets in two matches; Average: 12.50)

Fatima Sana has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed four wickets at an average of 12.50 in two games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasra Sandhu

She has been in fine form with the ball, taking five wickets at an average of 16.20 in two games. Nasra could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Arlene Kelly

She has been doing well so far, scoring 46 runs and taking two wickets in as many games. Arlene could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Waldron 54 runs in two games Fatima Three wickets in two games Amy Hunter 38 runs in two games E Richardson 2 wickets in two games Kainat Imtiaz One wicket in two games

PK-W vs IR-W match expert tips 3rd match

Bismah Maroof is a top batting all-rounder who has been doing well in the tournament. She has scored 69 runs at an average of 69.00 in two matches. She is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

PK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali.

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Gaby Lewis.

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Bismah Maroof, Eimear Richardson.

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali.

Batters: Amy Hunter, Sidra Ameen, Gaby Lewis.

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Bismah Maroof, Eimear Richardson.

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana.

