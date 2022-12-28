PKA vs BSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 10

The 10th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs BSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have lost all of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Biratnagar Super Kings, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but Biratnagar Super Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs BSK Match Details

The 10th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 28 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs BSK, Match 10

Date and Time: December 28, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Janakpur Royals and Kathmandu Knights, where a total of 363 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

PKA vs BSK Form Guide

PKA - L L L

BSK - L L

PKA vs BSK Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zahir Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Mousom Dhakal.

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Pradeep Airee, Arjun Saud (wk), Hussain Talat, Andre McCarthy, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan , Sikandar Raza, Rijan Dhakal, Keon Joseph, and Shahab Alam.

PKA vs BSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Tharanga

U Tharanga is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hamza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh and H Talat are two of the best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Raza

A Sheikh and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Malla is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pratis GC and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mithun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs BSK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 38 runs in the last match.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick Z Khan for the captain or vice-captain role as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs BSK, Match 10

S Raza

K Malla

Z Khan

Pratis GC

U Tharanga

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, R Kumar, H Talat

All-rounders: S Raza, A Sheikh, K Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, R Dhakal, A Mithun

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, R Kumar, H Talat

All-rounders: S Raza, K Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, B Khatri, N Yadav, A Mithun

