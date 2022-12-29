PKA vs BSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 11

The 11th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against the Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs BSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have lost all of their last four matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Biratnagar Super Kings, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but Biratnagar Super Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs BSK Match Details

The 11th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 29 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs BSK, Match 11

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Biratnagar Super Kings and Pokhara Avengers, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PKA vs BSK Form Guide

PKA - L L L L

BSK - L L W

PKA vs BSK Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahir Khan, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Asif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipin Khatri, Sumit Maharjan

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Hussain Talat, Andre McCarthy, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Rijan Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Rohit Kumar, Gauranshu Sharma, Nandan Yadav

PKA vs BSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Tharanga

U Tharanga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Saud is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Talat

Asif Sheikh and H Talat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Malla

A Sheikh and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pratis GC and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mithun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs BSK match captain and vice-captain choices

K Malla

K Malla will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 105 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs BSK, Match 11

H Talat

K Malla

Z Khan

Pratis GC

U Tharanga

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, R Kumar, H Talat, A McCarthy

All-rounders: A Sheikh, K Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, S Alam, A Mithun

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, R Kumar, H Talat, S Vesawkar, R Nannan

All-rounders: K Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, N Yadav, A Mithun

