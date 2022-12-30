PKA vs FWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 14

The 14th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against Far West United (FWU) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, December 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs FWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have lost all of their last five matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Far West United, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but Far West United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs FWU Match Details

The 14th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 30 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 12.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs FWU, Match 14

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Far West United and the Janakpur Royals, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

PKA vs FWU Form Guide

PKA - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

FWU - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

PKA vs FWU Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zahir Khan, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Asif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipin Khatri, and Sumit Maharjan.

FWU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvan Karki, Harishankar Shah, Sher Malla, Hasim Ansari, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, and Umair Ali.

PKA vs FWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Tharanga

U Tharanga is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hamza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Shahidi

Asif Sheikh and H Shahidi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Vesawkar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Malla

K Karan and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Malla is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Ali and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Pratis GC is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs FWU match captain and vice-captain choices

K Malla

K Malla will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs and scalped four wickets in the last five matches.

K Karan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Karan as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up seven wickets and smashed 67 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs FWU, Match 14

H Shahidi

U Ali

Z Khan

K Karan

K Malla

Pokhara Avengers vs Far West United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, S Vesawkar, H Shahidi, D Khanal

All-rounders: K Karan, K Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, B Karki, U Ali

Pokhara Avengers vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, S Vesawkar, H Shahidi

All-rounders: K Karan, K Malla, S Malla

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, B Karki, U Ali

