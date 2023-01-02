PKA vs KAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 19

The 19th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against the Kathmandu Knights (KAK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, January 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs KAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have won two of their last seven matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. The Kathmandu Knights, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Kathmandu Knights are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs KAK Match Details

The 19th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs KAK, Match 19

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Biratnagar Super Kings and Lumbini All Stars, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

PKA vs KAK Form Guide

PKA - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

KAK - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

PKA vs KAK Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahir Khan, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Asif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipin Khatri, Sumit Maharjan

KAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Rajali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ryan Burl, Lokesh Bam (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sunam Gautam, Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Gautam KC

PKA vs KAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Tharanga

U Tharanga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hamza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh and A Blake are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gautam played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

A Omarzai and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Burl is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bohara and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs KAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

A Omarzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 555 points in the last five matches.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 441 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs KAK, Match 19

Z Khan

U Tharanga

Asif Sheikh

K Malla

A Omarzai

Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, A Blake, S Lohani, S Gautam

All-rounders: A Omarzai, K Malla, R Burl

Bowlers: A Bohara, Z Khan, B Ahmed

Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, A Blake, S Gautam

All-rounders: A Omarzai, K Malla

Bowlers: A Bohara, Z Khan, B Ahmed, A Kharel, Pratis GC

