PKA vs LAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, December 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs LAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have won one of their last six matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Lumbini All Stars, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Lumbini All Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs LAS Match Details

The 15th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 31 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs LAS, Match 15

Date and Time: December 31, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Far West United and Pokhara Avengers, where a total of 375 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

PKA vs LAS Form Guide

PKA - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

LAS - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

PKA vs LAS Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zahir Khan, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Asif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipin Khatri, and Sumit Maharjan.

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bipul Sharma, Gulshan Jha, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Unmukt Chand, Kushal Bhurtel, Yogendra Singh Karki, Kishore Mahato, Pat Brown, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Sagar Dhakal.

PKA vs LAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Tharanga

U Tharanga is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Milantha is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh and H Tector are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Lohani has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Malla

D Singh and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Van Schalkwyk is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mithun and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Mahato is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs LAS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Malla

K Malla will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 385 points in the last six matches.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 328 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs LAS, Match 15

Z Khan

D Singh

U Tharanga

Asif Sheikh

K Malla

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: U Tharanga, L Milantha

Batters: Asif Sheikh, H Tector, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: D Singh, K Malla, S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: A Mithun, Z Khan, K Mahato

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: U Tharanga, L Milantha

Batters: Asif Sheikh, H Tector, S Lohani

All-rounders: D Singh, K Malla, S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: G Jha, Z Khan, K Mahato

Poll : 0 votes