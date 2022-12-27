PKA vs LAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 7

The seventh match of the Nepal T20 League will see the Pokhara Avengers (PKA) squaring off against the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKA vs LAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pokhara Avengers have lost both of their last two matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Lumbini All Stars, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

The Pokhara Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Lumbini All Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKA vs LAS Match Details

The seventh match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 27 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKA vs LAS, Match 7

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Janakpur Royals and Biratnagar Super Kings, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PKA vs LAS Form Guide

PKA - L L

LAS - W W

PKA vs LAS Probable Playing XI

PKA Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahir Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Siddhant Lohani, Upul Tharanga (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Pratis GC, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mousom Dhakal

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Dipendra Singh Airee, Bipul Sharma, Kushal Bhurtel, Sagar Dhakal, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Kishore Mahato, Anil Kumar Sah, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Yogendra Singh Karki, Unmukt Chand, Pat Brown

PKA vs LAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Milantha

L Milantha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Tharanga is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh and K Bhurtel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Chand played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Singh

A Sheikh and D Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pratis GC and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mithun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKA vs LAS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Singh

D Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 35 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKA vs LAS, Match 7

D Singh

L Milantha

Z Khan

Pratis GC

U Tharanga

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Milantha, U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, U Chand

All-rounders: D Singh, A Sheikh

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, K Mahato, A Mithun

Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Milantha, U Tharanga

Batters: Asif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, S Lohani

All-rounders: D Singh, B Sharma

Bowlers: Pratis GC, Z Khan, S Dhakal, A Mithun

