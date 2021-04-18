PKC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna match - April 19th, 2021

In the 1st match of ECS T10 Vienna, Pakistan CC will take on Bangladesh Austria at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday.

Austria’s most successful cricket club, Pakistan CC, are coming off a successful campaign at the ECS Vienna 2020 tournament. They looked unstoppable when they lifted the title last summer and will be aiming to continue their winning run this season as well.

Their spin bowling all-rounder Sikander Hayat will play a key role for Pakistan CC. He picked up 11 wickets for his side in their title victory last summer.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Austria went winless in the ECS Austria T10 last season. However, they will look to turn the tables when they take on the giants Pakistan CC this time.

Hassan Ashfaq has been a phenomenal player with the bat and had an excellent strike rate of 212+ last season for Austria CC. He can chip in a few overs whenever needed by the team.

Going into this contest, Pakistan CC will have an upper hand but Hassan Ashfaq’s addition to Bangladesh Austria makes them a good enough side as well.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Zeshan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem, Naveed Hassan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Sharif Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Uzzal Mujumdar, Rakib Islam, Shahdath Khan, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Abu Bakar Siddique, Rafat Islam

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Australia, Match 1

Date and Time: April 19, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is bound to help both batters and bowlers right from the word go. In the powerplay, we can expect batsmen to struggle a bit but they can middle the ball in the latter stages of the game.

We can expect scores of around 100 to 120 in the first innings. Teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PKC vs BAA)

PKC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amar Naeem, Shahdath Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Hassan Ashfaq, Naveed Hassan, Adal Afzal, Rafat Islam, Sikander Hayat

Captain: Naveed Hassan Vice-captain: Aqib Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arsalan Arif, Iqbal Hossain, Rakib Islam, Zayed Shahid, Zeshan Arif, Sharif Khan, Hassan Ashfaq, Naveed Hassan, Uzzal Mujumdar, Rafat Islam, Sikander Hayat

Captain: Hassan Ashfaq Vice-captain: Naveed Hassan