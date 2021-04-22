PKC vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 23rd, 2021

Pakistan CC will take on Indian Vienna in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Friday.

Pakistan CC have thus far played five games in the ECS T10 Vienna, winning two and losing thrice. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a 11-run win over Vienna Austria.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign with a loss. But they have won back-to-back matches recently and will look to extend their winning run when they take on Pakistan CC.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi and Wasif Saluja.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif(c), Naveed Hassan, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem(wk), Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal, Sikandar Iqbal, Naeem Kamran.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Pankaj Sharma, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Indian Vienna, 19th Match

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 23rd April, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PKC vs INV)

PKC vs INV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, A Naeem, M Ahsan, Z Shinwari, A Kumaran, N S Hassan, A Iqbal, K Joshi, A Afzal, W Saluja, K Jha

Captain: N S Hassan. Vice-captain: M Cheema

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cheema, A Naeem, M Ahsan, Z Shinwari, A Kumaran, N S Hassan, A Iqbal, S Hayat, A Afzal, W Saluja, K Jha

Captain: A Naeem. Vice-captain: A Iqbal