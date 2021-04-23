PKC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 24th, 2021

Pakistan CC will take on Salzburg CC in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Saturday.

Pakistan CC have played six matches in the ECS T10 Vienna so far, winning two and losing four times. They head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a 19-run win over Indian Vienna.

Salzburg CC, on the other hand, have played just two matches in the ECS T10 Vienna thus far, winning and losing one apiece. They lost their last game against Vienna Afghan on Golden Ball.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Salzburg CC

Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbas Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif(c), Naveed Hassan, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem(wk), Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal, Sikandar Iqbal, Naeem Kamran.

Salzburg CC

Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Mubashar Ali, Saadii Cheema, Ranjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Abbas Ahmadzai

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC, 23rd Match

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 24th April, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PKC vs SAL Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Naeem, M Ahsan, I Asif, R Singh, N S Hassan, A Iqbal, Z Goraya, Z Khan, S Hayat, A Afzal, A Shah

Captain: N S Hassan, Vice-captain: Z Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Naeem, M Ahsan, I Asif, Z Shinwari, N S Hassan, Z Goraya, Z Khan, S Hayat, A Afzal, M Ali

Captain: A Naeem, Vice-captain: M Ahsan