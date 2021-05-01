PKC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna match - May 1, 2021

In the first eliminator match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Pakistan CC will take on Salzburg at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Pakistan CC have won six games and lost four in the ten league matches they have played in the tournament. Pakistan CC defeated Indian Vienna by 28 runs in their final league game to make it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Salzburg won five and lost five in the league stage. They went on to win two preliminary finals to make it to the eliminator. Salzburg defeated Vienna Danube by 13 runs in the first preliminary final and went on to steamroll Cricketer CC by nine wickets in the third preliminary final.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif

Salzburg

Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbad Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif(c), Naveed Sadiq, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem(wk), Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal, Asif Zazai, Sikandar Iqbal, Imran Naeem

Salzburg

Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal(c)(wk), Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Ranjit Singh

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Salzburg, Eliminator 1

Date and Time (IST): May 1, 2:30 PM

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

Pitch report

The track at Seebarn Cricket Ground is turning out to be a good wicket for both batsmen and bowlers. However, batsmen get their fair share in the middle overs once the powerplay overs are done and dusted.

There will be pressure from both departments during the playoffs. It would be interesting to see what a captain winning the toss would opt for on this tricky surface. Statistically, batting first teams have a better winning record at the venue.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PKC vs SAL)

PKC vs SAL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Naeem, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ranjit Singh, Arsalan Arif, Zeeshan Goraya, Naveed Sadiq, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Saadii Cheema, Umair Tariq, Imran Naeem

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya, Vice-captain: Naveed Sadiq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aqib Iqbal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Mirza Ahsan, Ranjit Singh, Zeeshan Goraya, Naveed Sadiq, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Zahid Khan, Umair Tariq, Imran Naeem

Captain: Muhammad Shahbaz, Vice-captain: Mirza Ahsan