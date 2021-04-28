PKC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 29, 2021

Pakistan CC will take on Salzburg in the 37th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan CC won four of their seven league stage matches and finished fourth in the ECS T10 Vienna standings. They have lost their first in the second stage against Vienna Afghan by seven wickets and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. Thursday's fixture is a must-win game for Pakistan CC if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Salzburg, on the other hand, ended their league stage campaign in second position with five wins from seven matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom of Group A after losing their first match in the second stage against Indian Vienna.

With both teams desperately searching for victory, a thrilling ECS T10 Vienna contest awaits us at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif (C), Naveed Sadiq, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Zeshan Arif, Adal Afzal, Aqib Iqbal, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Kamran Naeem, Amir Naeem (WK), Sikandar Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Adeel Tariq, Basit Iqbal, Saveez Khawaja, Shahid Khalil, Muhammad Ashfaq, Khurram Shahzad.

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (WK), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Vidi Gondal, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Luqman Khan, Mubashar Ali (C), Murtaza Mumtaz, Balwinder Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza, Nandeep Soggi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif (C), Mirza Ahsan, Amir Naeem (WK), Naveed Sadiq, Aqib Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Umair Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Asif

Zazai, Kamran Naeem, Adal Afzal.

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal (WK), Rahmanullah Pachayan, Imran Asif, Saadii Cheema, Balwinder Singh, Baljinder Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ali Shah, Ranjit Singh.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan CC vs Salzburg, Match 37, ECS T10 Vienna

Date & Time: 29th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is well balanced. While the bowlers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before playing the big shots. As the wicket tends to get easier to bat on as the match progresses, chasing is the preferred option here. The average first innings score at the venue is 106 runs.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PKC vs SAL)

PKC vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Amir Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Naveed Sadiq, Zeeshan Goraya, Sikander Hayat, Mubashar Ali, Saadii Cheema, Ali Shah.

Captain: Naveed Sadiq. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Goraya.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Naveed Sadiq, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Saadii Cheema, Adal Afzal.

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Muhammad Shahbaz.