PKE vs MYH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Eliminator

The Pakistan Eagles (PKE) will take on the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) in the eliminator match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge at Bayeumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, April 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PKE vs MYH Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Eliminator.

Pakistan Eagles, led by the experienced Malik Anas Mehmood, have been a consistent team throughout the tournament. Their top-order batters, Arslan Shabir and Malik Anas Mehmood, have been in excellent form, scoring runs in a timely manner. The middle order of Muhammad Younis, Ariff Ullah, and Hassan Masood also played an important part in the team's success. The bowling attack, led by Muhammad Irfan and Majeed Khan, has been disciplined and has taken wickets at crucial stages of the game.

The Malaysian Hawks are also having a good season, winning eight of their 12 games to finish second in the points table, and with players like Norwira Zazmie and Suharril Fetri in top form, they will leave no stone unturned in the elimination game.

PKE vs MYH Match Details, Eliminator

The eliminator match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 7 at the Bayeumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to commence at 7:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKE vs MYH, Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Eliminator

Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayeumas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PKE vs MYH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayeumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is expected to be sporting, so batters and bowlers should receive fairly equal assistance. Swing bowlers might well find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat easily as the game progresses.

PKE vs MYH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pakistan Eagles: W-W-W-W-W

Malaysian Hawks: W-D-L-W-L

PKE vs MYH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan Eagles Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing 11

Sheraz Farrukh, Malik Anas Mehmood(c), Arslan Shabir, Muhammad Younis, Ariff Ullah, Agib Javed, Hassan Masood, Majeed Khan, Wagar Ullah, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Ziyad Hussain (wk)

Malaysian Hawks Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Malaysian Hawks Probable Playing 11

Hairil Anuar (wk), Shukri Rahim, Norwira Zazmie, Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Asby, Ainool Hafizs, Abdul Rashid (c), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Roszaidi Roslan, Ahmad Faiz, Mohammad Ishak

PKE vs MYH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hairil Anuar (10 matches, 55 runs)

Hairil Anuar has struggled in the competition so far, scoring only 55 runs in 10 matches. He is expected to perform well in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Malik Anas Mehmood (10 matches, 342 runs; Average: 57.00)

Malik Anas Mehmood has been in decent form for the Pakistan Eagles, going after the bowlers from the start. He has scored 342 runs at an average of 57.00 in 10 matches. Given his current form, he is a fine addition to your PKE vs MYH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Suharril Fetri (10 matches, 62 runs, 10 wickets)

Suharril Fetri has been the Malaysian Hawks' best all-rounder player with 62 runs and 10 wickets to his name from as many games. Given his all-round skill and form, he is expected to make an impact in this game as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Qaisar (7 matches, 9 wickets; Average: 11.22)

Muhammad Qaisar has been their top bowler, having been superb in both the middle and death overs, with nine wickets at an average of 11.22 in nine games. He has used his variations well, proving to be effective in crunch situations.

PKE vs MYH match captain and vice-captain choices

Norwira Zazmie

Zazmie is a fabulous batter who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and taken six wickets in 10 games and could be a strong candidate for the captaincy. He is currently the tournament's fourth-leading run-scorer.

Ahmad Asby

Ahmad Asby bowls with a lot of pace and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has grabbed nine wickets at an average of 15.88 in ten games. That makes him a good option for the vice-captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for PKE vs MYH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Norwira Zazmie 196 runs & 6 wickets in 10 matches Muhammad Faisal 8 wickets in 7 matches Suharril Fetri 8 wickets in 9 matches Arslan Shabir 76 runs in 8 matches Mohamed Ramil 106 runs in 5 matches

PKE vs MYH match expert tips

Norwira Zazmie is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 196 runs and taken six wickets in 10 games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

PKE vs MYH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head-to-Head League

PKE vs MYH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: H Anuar

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Anas, W Ullah

All-rounders: S Fetri, M Siyadat, M Younis, A Shabir

Bowlers: Tan Haris, A Rashid

PKE vs MYH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League

PKE vs MYH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: H Anuar

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Anas, H Masood

All-rounders: S Fetri, M Younis, A Shabir

Bowlers: Tan Haris, A Rashid, M Bin

