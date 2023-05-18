Pak Riders vs Graz Cricket Academy - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Austria T10 2023

The Pak Riders (PKR) will take on the Graz Cricket Academy (GCA) in the 54th match of the ECS Austria T10 2023 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PKR vs GCA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played eight matches so far and find themselves in the middle of the points table. The Pak Riders are fifth with four wins, two losses and two no-results. On the other hand, the Graz Cricket Academy are seventh. They have four wins and as many losses.

PKR vs GCA, Match Details

The 54th match of the ECS Austria T10 2023 between Pak Riders and Graz Cricket Academy will be played on May 18, 2023, at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna. The game is set to commence at 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PKR vs GCA

Date & Time: May 18, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Vienna is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores at this venue and scores have been chased down well too. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

PKR vs GCA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Pak Riders: W, NR, L, W, NR

Graz Cricket Academy: L, W, W, L, L

PKR vs GCA Probable Playing 11 today

Pak Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pak Riders Probable Playing XI: Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Klair Kailash, Naveed Sadiq, Amir Latif, Adnannaser Naseri, Zeshan Arif, Kamran Naeem (c & wk), Umar Tariq, Zaman Sikander, Ziaurahman Shinwari, and Adeljan Sardar.

Graz Cricket Academy Team News

No major injury concerns.

Graz Cricket Academy Probable Playing XI: Rohid Hamidi, Shawkat Durani, Yogesh Belage, Hamid Safi, Bharath Gowda (c), Atef Sohil, Bhargav Pandya, Raza Hyder, Dilip Cheluvappa, Hamid Hamidi (wk), and Kushal Madane.

Today’s PKR vs GCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hamid Hamidi (5 matches, 4 catches, 2 stumpings)

Hamid Hamidi has not got a lot of opportunities with the bat but he has kept well. He has four catches and two stumpings to his name in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Zeshan Arif (8 matches, 109 runs, 3 wickets)

Zeshan Arif has been batting well. He has accumulated 109 runs in five innings while striking at 213.73. His spin bowling has brought about three wickets as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bharath Gowda (8 matches, 118 runs)

Bharath Gowda has looked in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 118 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 132.58.

Top Bowler Pick

Hamid Safi (8 matches, 159 runs, 8 wickets)

Hamid Safi has been extremely effective with both bat and ball. He has returned with eight wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.30. With the bat, he has made 159 runs at a strike rate of 220.83.

PKR vs GCA match captain and vice-captain choices

Shawkat Durani (8 matches, 188 runs, 7 wickets)

Shawkat Durani has been in excellent all-round form. The pace-bowling all-rounder has scored 188 runs while striking at 180.77. With the ball, he has taken seven wickets.

Ruhullah Abdurahimzai (8 matches, 168 runs, 2 wickets)

Ruhullah Abdurahimzai is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 168 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 254.55 and he has hit 17 sixes. He has chipped in with a couple of scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PKR vs GCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shawkat Durani 188 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Hamid Safi 159 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Ruhullah Abdurahimzai 168 runs & 2 wickets in 8 matches Zeshan Arif 109 runs & 3 wickets in 8 matches Adnannaser Naseri 26 runs & 6 wickets in 8 matches

PKR vs GCA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Shawkat Durani, Zeshan Arif, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, and Hamid Safi will be the ones to watch out for.

PKR vs GCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Pak Riders vs Graz Cricket Academy - ECS Austria T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Hamid Hamidi

Batters: Yogesh Belage, Shawkat Durani, Zeshan Arif, Adnannaser Naseri

All-rounders: Naveed Sadiq, Bharath Gowda, Bhargav Pandya, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai

Bowlers: Adeljan Sardar, Hamid Safi

PKR vs GCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Pak Riders vs Graz Cricket Academy - ECS Austria T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Hamid Hamidi

Batters: Shawkat Durani, Zeshan Arif, Adnannaser Naseri, Klair Kailash

All-rounders: Bharath Gowda, Bhargav Pandya, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai

Bowlers: Kushal Madane, Adeljan Sardar, Hamid Safi

