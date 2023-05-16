PKR vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 43

The 43rd game of the ECS Austria T10 will see Pak Riders (PKR) square off against Indian CC Vienna (ICCV) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Tuesday (May 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PKR vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Pak Riders have won three of their last six games, while Vienna have won five of their last six games. Pak Riders will give it their all to win the game, but Vienna are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKR vs ICCV Match Details

The 43rd game of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 16 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PKR vs ICCV, Match 43

Date and Time: May 16, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept will score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Pak Riders and Cricketer CC saw 242 scored for the loss of nine wickets.

PKR vs ICCV Form Guide

PKR - Won three of their last six ganes

ICCV - Won five of their last six matches

PKR vs ICCV Probable Playing XIs

PKR

No injury update

Amir Naeem (wk), Imran Goraya, Saqib Riaz, Amir Latif, Klair Kailash, Umar Tariq, Kamran Naeem, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Adnan Sandhu, Zabihullah Nasiry

ICCV

No injury update

Mehar Cheema (c & wk), Ranjit Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Saurabh Luthra, Harmeet Singh, Shekil Zadran, Daud Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Saurav Sharma, Wasif Saluja, Ibrahim Zadran

PKR vs ICCV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Naeem

Naeem is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Cheema is another good pick.

Batters

Z Arif

R Singh and Arif are the two best batter picks. A Naseri played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Joshi

R Abdurahimzai and Joshi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Sadiq is another good pick.

Bowlers

W Saluja

The top bowler picks are Saluja and S Luthra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Ghani is another good pick.

PKR vs ICCV match captain and vice-captain choices

K Joshi

Joshi bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 362 points in the last three games.

R Abdurahimzai

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Abdurahimzai the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls crucial overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 325 points in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for PKR vs ICCV, Match 43

W Saluja

K Joshi

R Abdurahimzai

Z Arif

R Singh

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Cheema, A Naeem

Batters: Z Arif, R Singh, A Naseri

All-rounders: K Joshi, R Abdurahimzai

Bowlers: W Saluja, A Ghani, S Luthra, D Zadran

Pak Riders vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Naeem

Batters: Z Arif, R Singh, A Naseri, H Singh

All-rounders: K Joshi, R Abdurahimzai

Bowlers: W Saluja, A Ghani, S Luthra, D Zadran

