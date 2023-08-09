PKZ vs COCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 46

The 46th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKZ) squaring off against Cossonay CC (COCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Wednesday, August 9.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKZ vs COCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakhtoon Zalmi have won three of their last eight matches. Cossonay CC, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the season. Pakhtoon Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Cossonay CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKZ vs COCC Match Details

Match 46 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 9 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKZ vs COCC, Match 46

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, 12:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between WTG and GNA, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PKZ vs COCC Form Guide

PKZ - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

COCC - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

PKZ vs COCC Probable Playing XI

PKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hussain (wk), Arif Sangar, Nasibullah Azizi, Abdullah Hamdard, Moaz Butt, Rony Hasan, Said Reza, Hamad Khan, Moeid Butt (C), Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali

COCC Playing XI

No injury updates

T Ahmadzai, A Prabhu, A Crichton, Arjun Vinod (c), Vikas Bhat, Aidan Andrews, Waseem Javaid (wk), Jai Sinh, Ashwin Vinod, S Sripath, V Agarwal

PKZ vs COCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Javaid

W Javaid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Butt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sangar

A Sangar and I Hussain are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Ahmadzai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Andrews

A Andrews and J Sinh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Vinod

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Agarwal and A Vinod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKZ vs COCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Vinod

A Vinod will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 447 points in the last five matches.

A Andrews

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Andrews the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 480 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKZ vs COCC, Match 46

A Sangar

A Andrews

V Agarwal

A Vinod

I Hussain

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Cossonay CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Cossonay CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Javaid

Batters: A Sangar, T Ahmadzai, I Hussain, A Hamdard

All-rounders: M Butt, J Sinh, A Andrews

Bowlers: B Ahmed, A Vinod, V Agarwal

Pakhtoon Zalmi vs Cossonay CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Javaid

Batters: A Sangar, T Ahmadzai, I Hussain, A Hamdard, A Crichton

All-rounders: J Sinh, A Andrews

Bowlers: B Ahmed, A Vinod, V Agarwal